Lodhran - “We are united in helping poor and through combined efforts we can bring betterment in society and change people’s lives.”

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Karrar Hussain expressed these remarks while addressing the ceremony of distributing ration bags among poor through a prominent NGO at Javed Islam Shaheed Police Line.

The foundation distributed 200 ration bags among rickshaw drivers, waiters, transgender community and deserving people.

Tennis Star Aisamul Haq and DPO Syed Karrar Hussain distributed bags among deserving people.

Pakistan’s famous tennis star Aisamul Haq said that Punjab police had been on frontline in their services during this pandemic. “Our police officials in every situation without worrying for their lives fought with this pandemic.” Punjab Police’s officials sacrificed their lives in fighting with coronavirus and embraced martyrdom.

DPO said that everyone knew that Punjab police had always been on frontline in countering any emergency situation and this force had always countered every kind of difficulties and challenges valiantly.

Apart from this, Punjab police including Lodhran police donated some part of their salaries to extend financial help to people with distribution of ration bags. “In Lodhran we have distributed more than 900 ration bags, however, despite all these services, we think that for this noble cause, we are ready to sacrifice anything.”

The DPO added that he was thankful to the welfare foundation which extended help to deserving people and distributed ration bags. He hoped that this would turn out to be the first drop of rain and the foundation would continue to serve people in Lodhran district.