Anti- Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has accepted the plea for removing the terror clauses against the accused in Judge video scandal case.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas of ATC announced the decision on the petition filed by the accused persons in this case.

The accused had challenged the inclusion of terror clauses by FIA in the case.

The trial of judge video scandal case will again go to Anti Cyber Crime court. FIA had got transferred the case to ATC for inclusion of terror related clauses.