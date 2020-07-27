Share:

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) aircrafts are an asset to the country and the nation, therefore, the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Cantonment Board officers will have to launch an effective campaign for their safety.

He expressed these views while presiding over a bird hazard control committee meeting, held at the DC office. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz Joiya, Communication Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Proya and officers of the departments concerned. He said one bird hit to a PAF aircraft could not only cause loss of lives of highly trained professionals but also cost the taxpayers an enormous amount of money. The Deputy Commissioner ordered for enforcing Section 144 regarding pigeon flying and kite flying in the vicinity of PAF Mushaf base.

A police spokesperson informed the meeting that 28 intelligence-base operations had been conducted so far within the PAF limits; 157 cases of kite flying were registered and 191 people were arrested.

The meeting was informed that all arrangements had been finalised for cleanliness on Eid ul Azha in the surroundings areas of PAF base.