ATTOCK -: Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak has claimed that for the first time in the history, free buying and selling facilities are provided to the masses.

He expressed these views during his visit to cattle markets of Hassanabdal and Attock to monitor the facilities being provided there to buyers.

The minister said that the provincial government is providing all possible facilities to people in cattle markets. He said that cattle markets are established across the province outside the city limits this year to contain the spread of coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha. He was of the view that people should take all precautionary measures while visiting these markets to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He also appreciated the efforts made by the district government.