Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal an exacting notification about selling of flour above fixed rates at hardly any spots and declared that if there should arise an occurrence of cheating then the shop will be fixed as opposed to forcing fine. He coordinated that selling of 20 kg flour pack at Rs. 860/ - and of 10 kg flour sack at Rs.430/ - must be guaranteed.

He expressed this while leading a significant gathering of Team for Value Control at Common Secretariat on Monday in which costs and accessibility of flour, sugar and other fundamental edibles went under audit.

Aslam Iqbal said that that PTI government is giving endowment worth billions of rupees for the arrangement of flour at financed rate and the individuals must get its natural products. It was chosen during the gathering to assist crackdown against the profiteers, hoarders and those discovered associated with cheating will be put behind the bars.

The Pastor guided the organization and concerned officials to stay in the field so as to get security the costs of fundamental things. He swore that he would not permit value climbing mafia to abuse the majority by submitting plunder and loot. He featured that the organization itself finds out the costs of basic things and is likewise capable to guarantee their execution.

He cautioned that no carelessness or any slip by will be endured in such manner. Trust of the majority is exceptionally regarded and will be shielded at any cost, he kept up. He likewise requested to start severe activity against those retailers for not showing rate arrangements of fundamental edibles at noticeable spots. He further guided significant officials to normally visit the business sectors for the checking reason and ought to likewise watch out for the costs of kitchen things and flavors.