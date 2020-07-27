Share:

LAhore - As the hoarders and profiteers continue to challenge the government’s writ with impunity, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday ordered to launch yet another lockdown against them to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

Amid the public outcry, the prices of sugar, wheat flour and other edibles are skyrocketing despite the successive crackdowns ordered by the chief minister in the last two months.

The Chief Minister Sunday directed that every administrative step must be taken to bring stability in the prices of essential items including flour and sugar.

He further directed that stern legal action should be initiated against those involved in hiking the prices of essential commodities on their own.

Buzdar ordered that indiscriminate action should be launched against the profiteers and hoarders.

He emphasized that instead of making mere paperwork, practical action should be undertaken and a report be submitted to the CM Office.

He directed that administrative officers and Price Control Magistrates should visit the field to monitor the prices and ensure selling of essential edibles according to the fixed rate list issued by the government.

He vowed that the government would not let the masses remain at the mercy of artificial price-hikers.

He directed that cases should be registered against the hoarders according to the law and their stocks should be confiscated.

CM asserted that profiteers and hoarders do not deserve any leniency.

CM underscored that administration would have to work in a proactive and in an effective manner in order to provide relief to the masses.

He stressed that positive results should be displayed by showing performance and outlined that safeguarding the interests of the people of the province is most dear to him.

CM warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the implementation of the price control mechanism.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF PIR HASSAN AHMED SHAH

Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Pir Hassan Ahmed Shah younger brother of Federal Interior Minister Brig. (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.

CM prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the grieved family.

CM grieved over loss

of precious lives in traffic accident

Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident near Okara. Usman Buzdar has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and sought a report about the accident.

CM directed that legal action should be initiated against the one responsible for the occurrence of an accident.