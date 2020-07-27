Share:

LAhore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that work on various mega projects is ongoing to provide facilitation to the citizens of Lahore.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he disclosed that the government had started such projects which would provide them relief in the real sense.

He highlighted that neither the PTI government did oral calculations nor launched artificial or exhibitory projects.

Buzdar informed that the government would construct a state-of-the-art hospital near Punjab University and added that latest treatment facilities would be provided to the Lahorites.

He said that the 600-bed state-of-the-art mother & child healthcare centre is under completion in Ganga Ram Hospital.

He maintained that the government would complete the Firdous Market Underpass Project in a record period of time to reduce the volume of traffic in Lahore.

He said that in order to conserve rainwater, the biggest underground water storage of the country is being constructed.

He emphasised that the stored rainwater can be utilised for irrigation and other purposes.

CM further stated that water drainage problems would be resolved with the construction of a drain from the Haji Camp to the River Ravi.

He remarked that he himself monitors progress on the ongoing development projects in the provincial cities including Lahore.

He regretted that development in the past was done on papers only and added that the PTI government on the contrary believes in undertaking practical steps.

He stated that now development was also seen on the ground and vowed that the PTI government is pursuing its vision to ensure progress of the people.

CM said that development projects had been initiated in the backward areas and in the big cities after ascertaining public needs.

He stressed that backward districts of South Punjab are being given equal importance in the journey of progress. He outlined that the Punjab government had started work on various Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the last two years.

He disclosed that the Punjab government is soon going to initiate work on a special economic zone in Bahawalpur.

Buzdar highlighted that we are making mother & child cardiology hospital and general hospital in South Punjab.

CM pledged that no city, area or village of Punjab will remain deprived of the fruits of progress.