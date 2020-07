Share:

Tian Hui, vice president of Qilu Hospital of Shandong University and chief physician of thoracic surgery, manipulates the Da Vinci system during a surgery in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, July 27, 2020.

A Da Vinci surgical robotic system is put in use in the Qilu Hospital of Shandong University. The system is characterized by less trauma and more accurate treatment.