Share:

Miranshah - Sherkhel and Kalagkhel tribes reconciled after 32-year long enmity in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday, a senior official said.

Talking to newsmen, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said the decades-old land dispute was resolved through a grand Jirga.

The Jirga members demarcated lands for both the tribes who accepted the decision. He said that soon a ceremony would be held to recognise the efforts of the Jirga elders and administration officials for successfully resolving the long-lasting dispute that had claimed several lives.