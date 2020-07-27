Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan on Sunday said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVOD-19 that resulted in reduction of Corona cases in the country.

Addressing a news conference, Dr Faisal said present facts and figures of the disease showed a declining trend of Coronavirus at all levels due to prompt response of the government on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing satisfaction over current COVOD-19 situation, he said this was all made possible due to team efforts and efficient work of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

He said the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintain business activities of small and poor traders on the other hand. He said such strategy was successfully implemented to get results.

Dr Faisal said all concerned federal, provincial, public and private institutions played a remarkable role under NCOC against the disease. He also acknowledged the role of frontline health workers including doctors and nurses.

He said all possible measures were adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

Dr Faisal Sultan said strategies were made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He said input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

He said more than 100 laboratories were established in all provinces including federal capital to provide best testing facility at public and private level. The testing capacity, he added, was gradually increased with the passage of time and there was no issue of testing capacity.

He made it clear that the government had not decreased the daily testing capacity but actually the testing figure was declined due to improving the Corona situation.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country, particularly during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram.