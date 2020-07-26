Share:

On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha, Muslims perform the act of sacrifice following Hazrat Ibrahim A.S. But according to the current situation, security measures are necessary to fulfil this act. The rainy season has just begun and we are also fighting the coronavirus, if the sacrificial animal is not disposed off properly after the sacrifice, it will be tantamount to promoting corona and other diseases. Slaughtering in neighbourhoods should be regulated to make sure that the sacrificial animal is properly disposed off instead of being thrown out in the streets.

ARISHA SOHAIL,

Karachi.