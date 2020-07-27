Share:

Azad Jammu Kashmir Head administrator Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider has asked the universal network to pressurize India to promptly stop the blatant human rights infringement and killings of Kashmiri individuals in Indian Involved Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting, he said that uncertain Kashmir contest is a possible danger for harmony in South Asia.

The AJK Leader said that the Kashmir issue has become in the sharp focal point of the world consideration because of uncommon penances offered by the Kashmiri individuals for opportunity.

He said involved Kashmir is under finished military attack and 800,000 Indian soldiers have been locked in to pound the indigenous battle of the Kashmiri individuals.