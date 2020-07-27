Share:

KARACHI - Rain on Sunday once again brought miseries for Karachiites who had to suffer from electrocution deaths, inundated roads, and long spells of power outages due to incompetence of the civic and provincial authorities.

Five people died in the city in rain-related incidents with three of them from electrocution and two other from drowning. A 10-year-old boy, identified as Arbab, died after coming into contact with a fallen electricity wire in Gulshan-i-Hadeed while playing outside his home. The victim’s family refused to pursue the case legally.

In another incident, two youngsters became a victim of a fallen electricity wire in Qadafi Town, Landhi. One of them, 22-year-old Usman Akhter died at the spot while 18-year-old Osama Iqbal suffered burn wounds. The K-Electric, however, termed that the incident occurred due to the lightning that hit both of them.

Separately, 55-year-old Yusuf died after being electrocuted at Fawara Chowk in Garden area, according to a spokesperson for Chippa. He added that the body had been shifted to Civil Hospital. In other rain-related incidents, a five-year-old boy drowned in a drain at Vita Chowangi in Korangi. However, his body could not be retrieved yet. Moreover, a 27-year-old man died after falling into a rainwater drain in Orangi Town. According to rescue sources, the nala in Sector 11 1/2 was overflowing when Tariq Abid, who was on a motorcycle, fell into it.

Inundated roads

According to the met department, the city received more than 80 mm rainfall in the third spell of the monsoon as more rain is expected in the next 24 hours in the city. The heavy to moderate rainfall caused flooding in low lying areas of the city and inundated several key roads, causing problems for the commuters as administration remained helpless and even absent at some locations despite a prior warning from the met officials. Nipa Chowrangi, Gurumandir Chowrangi, Shahrai-e-Faisal, Hassan Square turned into ponds, as motorcyclists and four-wheelers could be witnessed trapped in knee-level water.

The Rangers and police rushed to various sites to clear off the traffic in parts of the city to avoid any untoward incident besides provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah also visited parts of the city and reviewed the measures to pump out water from the city roads. Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar also visited different areas to review measures for draining out rainwater.

Akhtar said the situation in the city might have been different had the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation didn’t remove encroachments from Gujjar nullah, Saddar nullah, Soldier Bazaar nullah, Mehmoodabad nullah, PECHS nullah, and other nullahs. “We cleaned these nullahs properly in 2018 and that’s the reason why they are still draining out rainwater,” he added. The Mayor said that he had requested the Sindh government to expedite the cleanliness of the drains and asked it to find a permanent solution. “All departments of the KMC are high alert to cope with any untoward situation and facilitate the citizens during the rains,” he added.

Power outages

More than 586 feeders tripped in Karachi after a heavy downpour, causing a large-scale power breakdown in many parts of the metropolis.

The areas facing load shedding include Surjani Town, Baldia Town, Lyari Town, Korangi, Malir Model Colony, Liaquatabad, New Karachi, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Kathore Gadap, Nazimabad, SITE, Shah Faisal Colony, Saudabad, Defence, PECHS, Manzoor Colony, Akhtar Colony, Qayyumabad, Kashmir Colony, Frontier Colony, FB Area, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Baloch Colony, Lines Area, Old City Area, Gurumandir, Martin Quarters and Jamshed Road.

According to K-Electric spokesperson, the process to restore electricity supply is continued across the city, however, the power restoration was not possible in some areas until the complete drainage of rainwater.

The presence of rainwater causes accidents and affects underground cables, said the spokesperson, adding that the concerned institutions were being appealed to expedite drainage of water in the areas as the presence of rainwater in sub-station and other installments could result in more damages.

Heavy rain inundated most of the provincial metropolis areas, while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain which started Sunday afternoon brought city life to a standstill. Rainwater inundated most parts of the city roads, which is causing problems for the masses.

Nipa Chowrangi, Gurumandir Chowrangi, Shahrai-e-Faisal, Hassan Square are showing view of pond. Several four-wheels and motorbikes can be seen on the roads.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour in Karachi turned weather pleasant after the third spell of monsoon rain hits several parts of the city on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rainfall resulted under the influence of low-pressure area developed in India’s Gujrat.

The parts of Karachi which received heavy to moderate rain include Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECHS Society, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Kathor, Surjani Town, Bahadurabad, Super Highway Cattle Market, Shahra-e-Faisal and other parts of the city.

According to the Met office, the current spell of monsoon rains is likely to continue over the next 24 hours.

Several areas of Karachi experience power outage as rain lashes city

More than 550 K-Electric (KE) feeders tripped in the metropolis on Sunday after a third spell of rain lashed the city, leaving many areas of the city without power.

The MET Office last week had forecast a third spell of monsoon in Karachi with heavy rain and thunderstorm in the port city between July 26 and July 27.

Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, FB Area, Liaquatabad, PIB Colony, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Korangi and Old City Area were reported to be without power as the rain started.

KE said it would restore power as soon as it was safe to do so. A spokesperson for the power supplier said electricity supply of low-lying areas and those with kundas had been suspended.

“We urge government departments to work as quickly as possible to drain the water out of these areas,” the spokesperson said.

According to data provided by the MET Office, the highest rainfall was recorded in Gulistan-e-Johar, at 66 millimetres (mm), while 55 mm was registered at Old Airport, 55 mm in Pehlwan Goth, 42 mm in Malir.

The MET department has said the city could expect the fresh spell of rain to continue for the next couple of hours.

“We can expect another spell of rain at night,” the MET department said, adding that intermittent rain can be expected throughout the afternoon.

It added the city could face urban flooding.

Sindh govt imposes rain emergency at KW&SB

Separately, a rain emergency has been declared at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) on the orders of Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, a KWSB spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said de-watering pumps have been deployed in low-lying areas and roads with the Board’s complain centre to register complaints all night.

Earlier on July 7, the first spell of torrential rains had wreaked havoc in the metropolis, bringing the much-feared load-shedding in multiple neighbourhoods despite claims from the sole power supplying company, the K-Electric, that it had made improvements in its system ahead of the forecast thunderstorm.

According to data provided by the authority, the highest rainfall was recorded in Saddar, at 43 millimetres (mm), while 26 mm was registered at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Faisal Base, 22mm in Nazimabad, 12mm at PAF Masroor Base, 8.8mm at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, 3.1mm in Landhi, and 1.2mm in Surjani Town.

Despite the PMD’s early forecast, there seemed to be no plan to manage the traffic disruption from related authorities. Limited visibility due to heavy rain disrupted traffic flow at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

However, during the second spell of monsoon on July 17, two people, including a police officer, had died of electrocution in the city as rain battered the metropolis, leaving the city’s main roads and streets submerged in water.

Constable Irshad Ali was on-duty at the Water Pump in the city’s Ibrahim Hyderi area when he died as a result of an electric shock. Another person in the city’s Clifton area succumbed to electrocution.

Areas that received rainfall included Jamshed Road, Model Colony, Saddar, Clifton, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Dhoraji, Bahadurabad, PECHS, Soldier Bazaar, University Road, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Abdullah Haroon Road, Shah Faisal Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Fawwara Chowk, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Garden.