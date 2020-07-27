Share:

OKARA - As many as six persons were killed, while another suffered serious injuries in two separate road accidents in Okara. Police said on Sunday that a motorcyclist Irfan (18) s/o Siddique, r/o chak 18-1AL village along with two women and two minors, was traveling to Okara on national highway when a speeding truck hit the two-wheelers and ran over them near chak 10-1AL. Consequently, Zarina w/o Siddique (60), Nazia (30) w/o Tanveer, Irfan, Esha tanveer (5) and Abeeha Tanveer (3) suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.