In the wake of preventing spread of coronavirus, the government on Monday has shut different recreational spots in Federal Capital Islamabad till Eid-ul-Azha.

According to Islamabad deputy commissioner, Murree Expressway, Margala Hills and different parks will remain closed during Eid holidays. He further requested the people to stay at home and avoid making any outing plan.

The government had announced three holidays from July 30 to August 2 for Eid-ul-Azha that will be celebrated on August 1.

On the other hand, Pakistan has confirmed 20 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 274,289. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,842.

Earlier, Punjab government had decided to close markets and shopping malls two to three days before Eid-ul-Azha to avoid spread of coronavirus in the province.

Punjab chief secretary said that smart lockdown before Eid is required for reduction in COVID-19 cases. The notification in this regard will soon be issued, he added.

Cattle markets, utility stores, milk shops, tandoors and medical stores will remain open during the lockdown.

Decision to strictly implement standard operation procedures (SOPs) in cattle markets has also been taken.