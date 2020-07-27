Share:

LAHORE - The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab has initiated to conduct smart sampling of the citizens for COVID-19 in the sacrificial animal markets. According to the P&SHD sources, 1,000 tests will be conducted in the provincial capital on daily basis to protect the citizens from coronavirus. The Health Department staff will take samples of every citizen who will come to animal markets set up in the city and the process of smart sampling will be helpful in evaluating and controlling the spread of COVID-19.