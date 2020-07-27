Share:

MIRPURKHAS - About 45 minutes rainfall with lighting and strong winds lashed the Satellite town and city areas, caused power outage here on Sunday evening.

Main roads and streets were inundated under the rainy water as result citizens faced hardships while low-lying areas were submerged under knee deep rainy water.

Rainfall decreased the temperature while citizens enjoyed the pleasant weather as youth and children came out from their houses to enjoy the weather. Various signboards were uprooted in the city premises as only some signboards were removed in the city by MCM in past to make target to political personalities while many signboards still posing serious threats to the citizens. City plunged into darkness as precautionary step, HESCO officers have suspended the power supply to the city. Power could not be restored till filing the report. Rainfall also occured in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad, Sindhri, Kot Ghulam Muhammad , Jhilori, etc.

Labour electrocuted in Jhuddo

A labour was electrocuted in village Ahmed Khan Khoso Taluka Jhuddo on Sunday. As per reports, Lalo son of Narain Kolhi was installing a pipe at the roof of his house where he sustained severe current and died on the spot.