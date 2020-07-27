Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Sunday said India was continuing the military siege of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the grab of COVID-19 pandemic and discrimination against Muslims reached the point of apartheid. In a tweet, Moeed urged the international rights and relief groups to get access to IOJK.

While criticizing India for its nefarious designs being implemented in the occupied Kashmir, he said: “In contrast, India has continued to use Corona as an excuse to increase its oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Dr Moeed also expressed his gratitude over declining propensity of coronavirus contagion in Pakistan. “Thanks to Allah, Pakistan’s corona stats showing marked downward trend”, he said.