Share:

New chapters of history are being written in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) over the years. These are both appreciably positive as well as condemnably negative.

Positive chapters reflect bravery, courage, determination and the commitment to offer the sacrifice of over eight million people in IOK for freedom from the shackles of Indian security forces occupation. On the other hand, negative chapters are being written by the Indian Government’s security forces that are oppressive and commit acts of brutality like killing Kashmiri men, women and children who have been struggling for freedom for more than seven decades. Not budging an inch from their demands, they are willing to offer sacrifices every day until their rights are promoted by the UN Security Council resolution—a body that India continues to ignore. Undoubtedly, the Kashmiri struggle for liberation gains momentum from the blood of all those martyred on a daily basis at the hands of the Indian security forces.

In 1947, it was generally assumed that the predominant Muslim population of the valley, much like other princely states, would accede to Pakistan when the Two Nation theory, about the division of the Indian British Colony into two sovereign states, was implemented. Accordingly, the people had announced their say without mincing words. Similarly, the Hindu-majority areas were expected to constitute India. However, illegal Indian occupation of places like Hyderabad, Junagadh and Kashmir altered plans drastically. Simultaneously, more than 550 states had opted to become independent all the while retaining the choice to either accede to Pakistan or India for a later date.

Successive Indian governments have been claiming that India had signed an ‘Instrument of Accession’, drafted in New Delhi and presented to Jammu and Kashmir’s Maharaja Hari Singh on October 26, after which Indian forces were airlifted into the territory for occupation. In contrast to this claim, British Historian, Alistair Lamb, exposed invasions by Indian troops in Kashmir prior to the signing of the Instrument of Accession in his book called ‘The Birth of Tragedy.’ According to him, it was this very reason why the Indian government never made the document public.

Given the ongoing Kashmiri struggle and unfair background, it is argued that India, as the ‘largest democracy’, is also the largest violator of human rights. Coupled with the inability to implement UN Security Council resolutions pertaining to free, fair and impartial plebiscites in Jammu and Kashmir speaks volumes. The universal right of self-determination, granted to all, was denied to the population of Kashmir, thus disabling them from joining India or Pakistan. Adding the weight of all the bloodshed which commenced after the forced and illegal Indian occupation of the Jammu and Kashmir valley by the Indian security forces makes this all the more daunting. Such is the indigenous and unarmed struggle of the Kashmiris.

The world at large occasionally condemns Indian atrocities in IOK but takes no further step to enforce their will onto the Indian government. All potential economic and trade boycotts that help pressurise action and implement UN Security Council resolutions are neglected as a whole. The reason for this is because they want to preserve their economic relations and interests with a big country like India. This exposes widely-accepted double standards where human rights are preached and protected but no action is done when self-interest is threatened. Recently, more than 180 countries voted for India to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council despite its inability to adhere to official decisions over the course of the last seven decades, despite having agreed to oblige.

Pakistan, on its part, has been extending all possible moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people and their just struggle since the inception of this problem. We have raised our voices in all international forums, urging for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions while condemning, in strongest words, the ongoing brutalities, oppression and suppression in the occupied territory by more than 800,000 Indian security forces.

It is worth mentioning here, without going into details of the last two years, the Kashmir issue has been discussed and debated upon in the UN two times after being forgotten for as many as 55 years.

Kashmiris are writing the history of courage, bravery and determination with their continued grapple for freedom in the face of immense pain, disappointment and inaction. They will not rest until they achieve their right to self-determination. This long struggle is going to be met with success sooner or later and their immense sacrifices will not go waste.