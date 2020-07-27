Share:

Srinagar - In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum visited the residence of martyr Ishfaq Rashid Khan in Narbal-Sozeith area ofSrinagar, today, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Ranbirgarh area in the outskirts of Srinagar, yesterday.

The delegation was led by Ghulam Rasool Kaloo while Tauseef Ahmed, Faisal Ahmed and Zubair Ahmed were part of the delegation.

The delegation paid tributes to martyr, Ishfaq Rashid Khan and said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste.

On the occasion, Tausesf Ahmed deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent youth occupied Kashmir but the international community had become a mute spectator.

He said, “Every day we carry the coffins of our youth on our shoulders and there is hardly any village in the territory which hasn’t been turned red with the blood of innocent youth.

The delegation prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the aggrieved family to bear the irreparable loss.