ISLAMABAD - The workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have defended posting of Ziaur Rehman as DC central Karachi and termed it a legal move.

Meanwhile, leadership of the JUI-F has also said that the issue should not be politicised as it was an administrative matter not a political issue.

Talking to The Nation, senior leader of JUI-F Haji Ghulam Ali said that many people were blaming Maulana fazl for this posting which was a wrong allegation against him and the party.

He maintained that Ziaur Rehman had proved himself as an intelligent and competent officer since years in KP.

Answering a question Haji Ghulam Ali said that Maulana Fazl was never involved in posting of Ziaur Rehman as DC and added that it was an autonomous move of the Sindh government.

The Sindh government has also defended the posting and has termed it a legal and lawful move without any nepotism.

On the other hand, appointment of Ziaur Rehman as deputy commissioner (DC) in Karachi has also sparked a war of words among political parties and many parties including PTI and MQM-P have termed the move against the law. Besides political parties, the bureaucracy, civil society members and many lawyers have also shown their reservations over the posting of Ziaur Rehman and have decided to resist it at any cost.

It is important to mention here that there is no clear rule for an official of one province to be posted as DC in other province without having any CSS exam passed.

The PPP and JUI-F is under huge criticism after posting of Fazl’s brother, Ziaur Rehman, a grade-19 provincial management service officer of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) as DC central Karachi on July 23.