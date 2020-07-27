Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Works and Services and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has accused the federal government of not giving to Sindh its due share in the NFC Award besides international grants and foreign aid.

Briefing the press here at Jilani House on Sunday, he said that due to this ‘inequitable’ distribution of development funds, people of the province were feeling deprived.

He opined that no government could continue in office if it failed to treat its citizens alike.

He said it was unfortunate that the federal government had increased the petroleum products’ prices with a single stroke of a pen that turned out to be bombshell for the poor masses. “Contrary to the other countries where petrol’s prices are coming down, the federal government has increased them by Rs25 per liter,” he regretted.

PPP Sindh president further said that despite the fact that the federal government had received record amounts in loans and grants from foreign countries and international donors, it was not ready for the audit of these amounts.

Replying to a question, Khuhro said that price hike and unemployment was increasing in the country day by day due to ‘wrong’ policies of the federal government.

PPP Sindh president also accused the Centre of spending funds meant for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Ahsas programme projects. Khuhro said it was high time that Prime Minister Imran Khan was shown the door.

He made it clear that PPP wanted free and fair general elections, and that, too, before time.

Khuhro lamented that PM Imran had called Osama bin Laden a ‘martyr’, but never bestowed such a title on former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (BB).

PPP leader said that 25th of July was the ‘Black Day’ in the country’s history as on this day, PTI came to power through backdoor maneuvering.

Later, he cut a cake to mark the birth anniversary of party Co- chairman Asif Ali Zardari.