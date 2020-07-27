Share:

peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Sunday said that action would be taken on violation of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in public transport and strict action would be taken against those collecting more than fixed fares from passengers on Eid.

Presiding over a high level meeting on Eid Traffic Plan, Mohammad Wazir said availability of vehicles for passengers would also ensured before Eid. Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi, Additional Secretary Arshad Khan Afridi, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Tariq Hussain, Regional Transport Authorities and Traffic Police officials also attended the meeting.

Muhammad Wazir said that personnel of the transport department would be on duty three days before the Eid to check any violation of SOPs and overcharging from passengers from transporters.