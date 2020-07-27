Share:

KARACHI - On the completion of two years of Imran Khan’s government, Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that if the leaders of anti-PTI political parties inform the nation about the devastation caused by this government, it is rejected by PTI.

These two years proved to be devastating for the Pakistani nation and the tsunami victims were truly devastated by the tsunami. Due to their incompetence and instability, inflation has skyrocketed. What was Rs50 till yesterday had gone up to Rs 150 today. Dollar, gold, petrol were the three main components whose prices determined the course of any economy. Former President Asif Ali Zardari gave the nation a revolutionary pro-poor gift like the Benazir Income Support Program to eradicate poverty, which was changed by the present government to further break the backs of the poor.

Modi was brought to power in India seven years ago by saying that he would make India an eternal power of the world in the next ten years but today India is many miles behind.

Where it was seven years ago, today India was seen around the world as a failed and divisive state and Modi has to re-engage in anti-Muslim politics to please his extremist voters. He has brought down mountains of oppression on Kashmir.

This is exactly what is happening in Pakistan. Change, despair and the worst poverty are everywhere. Every time the nation is in more trouble, it is said that there is no need to panic.