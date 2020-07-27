Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army troops on Sunday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Pandu Sector along the Line of Control (LOC).

This was the 10th Indian spying quadcopter shot down by the Pakistani troops this year. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the quadcopter had intruded 200 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC. The last drone, which had intruded 850 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC, was shot down on June 28 in the Hot Spring Sector.

Earlier that month, another quadcopter had intruded into Pakistani territory and was shot down in Khanjar Sector along the LoC. It had crossed 500 metres on Pakistan’s side of the border. In May, two quadcopters were shot down within the same week.

On May 29, the army had downed a drone that violated Pakistani airspace from Kanzalwan Sector along the LoC.

Two days prior to that, an Indian surveillance drone that had crossed over the LoC into the Rakh Chakri sector was shot down by the army.