ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that it was committed to safeguarding the territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud held a telephonic conversation to discuss the regional issues.

Qureshi strongly condemned the recent missile attacks by the militias on Saudi defense installations and expressed solidarity with the Saudi government and people on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, said a foreign ministry statement. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to continue its mutual consultations on important regional and bilateral issues including global pandemic, it said.

The foreign minister inquired about the health of King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and prayed for speedy recovery of the Saudi King after a successful surgery.

The Foreign Minister briefed his counterpart about the effective measures taken by Pakistan to prevent the spread of the corona epidemic, including smart lockdown policy.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown strategy had not only reduced the spread of pandemic, but also significantly declined the death rate in the country.

The Saudi Foreign Minister said that the corona situation in Saudi Arabia was also improving.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the forthcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.