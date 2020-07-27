Share:

Pakistan on Monday has confirmed 20 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 274,289. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,842.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,176 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 118,311 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,073 in Punjab, 33,397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,884 in Islamabad, 11,601 in Balochistan, 2,034 in Azad Kashmir and 1,989 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,116 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,151 in Sindh, 1,178 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 162 in Islamabad, 47 in GB and 49 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,890,236 coronavirus tests and 22,056 in last 24 hours. 241,026 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,229 patients are in critical condition.