Following the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan today shortlisted the squad for the three-match Test series against England, which begins on 5 August.
The following is the squad:
1. Azhar Ali (captain)
2. Babar Azam (vice-captain)
3. Abid Ali
4. Asad Shafiq
5. Faheem Ashraf
6. Fawad Alam
7. Imam-ul-Haq
8. Imran Khan Snr
9. Kashif Bhatti
10. Mohammad Abbas
11. Mohammad Rizwan
12. Naseem Shah
13. Sarfaraz Ahmed
14. Shadab Khan
15. Shaheen Shah Afridi
16. Shan Masood
17. Sohail Khan
18. Usman Shinwari
19. Wahab Riaz
20. Yasir Shah
Meanwhile, the remaining nine players – Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan – will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series.