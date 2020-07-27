Share:

Following the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan today shortlisted the squad for the three-match Test series against England, which begins on 5 August.

The following is the squad:

1. Azhar Ali (captain)

2. Babar Azam (vice-captain)

3. Abid Ali

4. Asad Shafiq

5. Faheem Ashraf

6. Fawad Alam

7. Imam-ul-Haq

8. Imran Khan Snr

9. Kashif Bhatti

10. Mohammad Abbas

11. Mohammad Rizwan

12. Naseem Shah

13. Sarfaraz Ahmed

14. Shadab Khan

15. Shaheen Shah Afridi

16. Shan Masood

17. Sohail Khan

18. Usman Shinwari

19. Wahab Riaz

20. Yasir Shah

Meanwhile, the remaining nine players – Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan – will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series.