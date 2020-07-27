Share:

Islamabad-The Board of Directors of PSM has recommended the government names of three shortlisted candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Steel Mills with priority No.1 candidate having degrees in warfare and strategic studies. The Board of Director of PSM in 407th meeting concurred the recommendations of Board Human Resource Committee (BHRC) and resolved the criteria adopted for the appointment of CEO and shortlisted three candidates priority wise for the saidpost, official documents available with The Nation reveal.

Furthermore, the board finds candidate No.1 to be a better fit given the needs of the revival plan and the prevailing environment at the mill. The Board directed PSM management to forward the Ministry of Industries and Production for further action. The Board of PSM and the Government of Pakistan have designated a plan to attract private parties who can invest and operate under a concession agreement. This process of attracting and selecting a consortium is managed by the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan. PSM requires a transitory CEO who can fulfil the role of a strong administrator and guardian of the assets of PSM and help execute a plan of action to prepare the Mills for a public private partnership. The transition plan may last from one to two years. During this transition there will be no steel production and focus will be on maintaining all the assets and operating the non-core functions in the most professional and compliant manner, reduce expenses, generate non-core income and manage the late pool of employees with little productive work.

Keeping in view above aspects and in order to make further assessment through personal interviews of each short listed candidates made by BHRC in its earlier meeting held on 3 December 2019, a meeting of BHRC was called on 18th December, 2019 in the office of CEO-PSM / Additional Secretary ll, Ministry of Industries & Production and attended by the following: Chairman (BHRC) / Member BoD-PSM Asif Jabbar Khan, Aamir Mumtaz Member (BHRC) / Chairman (300), Capt. (Retd.) Sher Alam Mahsud Member (BHRC) / Add. Secy-ll MO|&P d) and Riaz Hussain Mangi Secretary (BHRC) ADGM Incharge (A&P).

As per the document, all five candidates who were found suitable were called to appear before the BHRC for interview and assessment of their suitability and further short listing as per their experience, previous service track record, personality evaluation as well as overall suitability for appointment against the position of Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Steel against advertisement dated 03-11-2019. Out of total 5 candidates called for an interview before the BHRC, only 3 candidates have appeared before the committee beside two candidates did not appear before BHRC for interview which reflects their seriousness / interest for the post.

After holding detailed interviews and assessments of their suitability, BHRC has made short listing in accordance with their performance displayed by them during the course of interview and accordingly made recommendations. As per the decision of the BHRC, Brig (R) Shujah Hassan has been recommended for selection as top priority candidate. The qualification of the priority candidate is M.Sc (Hons) War Studies-2002, MSc (Hons) Defence and Strategic Studies-2006. The experience of the candidate includes “Experience in Army only Internal Posting Transfer in GHQ Corps HQ and Brigade HQ and Regimental Units”.

Giving its justification regarding the priority No.1 candidate, BHRC said that the nature of his assignments during his professional life with Pakistan Army and with a strategic organisation commensurate with the requirements for the Post. He also showed passion and commitment to handle the short term objectives of the post. Candidate demonstrated strong commitment to support the vision of the GoP and the BHRC to revive the Mill. He has deep administrative experience, passion to take on this difficult national cause, appears tough minded and pragmatic, good network of contacts in Karachi (by virtue of earlier stint with Rangers), not discouraged by the environment and wining to be resourceful and practical, Accepting of the short term nature of the project.

The candidate recommended by Board HR Committee on Priority No.2 is Muhammad Farooq Usman Siddiqui. The Candidate has MS (Metallurgical Engineering) with Hons, PHD (Metallurgical Engineering) from Japan in 1987 and PGD Business Administration 1981-82. As per the work experience, the recommended candidate has worked in Pakistan Steel from 1980-1993, GM Moscow of Metals Russia HK from 1993-96, SVP and Deputy Chairman of ISTIL (Ukraine) from 2000-2008, SVP of Donetsk MMZ from 2008-9, GM of ISTIL group from 2009-11, CEO of Rustavi Steel from 2011-15, and owner/director/President of Crescent Fesh Inc. from 2003 till now.

The candidate on priority No.3 is Tariq Ejaz Chaoudhry and his education qualification Mechanical Engeering in 1990, M.S Marketing 2005 and M.Sc in criminology and security studies (2016). The work experience of the candidate includes Marketing Manager and Product Development Kenlubes International Pakistan from 2001-2003, GM operation and Development Diamond Group, Pakistan from 2002-2003, GM Planning and Development in Lubrizol Pakistan from 2003-2007, Business Development Head/GM in Radius Middle East and Exap projects KFB Holding Group from March 2011 to December 2014, CEO(MP-I) Punjab BIO Energy Company limited January 2015 to March 2015, CEO(MP-I) Engineering Development Board (MoIP) March 2015 to March 2017, advisor and Consultant in different industrial Project from April 2017- till date.

Since the government wants to complete the privatisation process of PSM during the tenure of the next CEO, therefore experts believe the government’s next choice should be the candidate having experience in steel and international business.