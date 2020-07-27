Share:

KARACHI - The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Sunday announced a reduction in fares for its domestic flights during the Eidul Azha. On the directives of PIA chief executive officer (CEO), Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the national airline announced a discount on all domestic flights in order to facilitate passengers ahead of Eid. Spokesperson of the national flag carrier, while sharing details, said that one-way ticket of flights to Lahore or Islamabad from Karachi would cost Rs8,652. Similarly, the one-way ticket to Quetta-bound flight from Karachi would cost Rs11,535, while the Peshawar-bound flights from Karachi would cost Rs 11,714 including taxes. The spokesperson said this had been decided in the interest of the passengers.Earlier on Eidul Fitr, the national airline announced 10 per cent discount on all flights for the doctors and paramedical staff who wanted to travel before and during Eid.