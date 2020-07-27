Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is seeking early Local Government (LG) elections in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, sources said on Sunday.

The sources privy to the development said that the Prime Minister has directed the Chief Ministers of the two provinces during his recent interaction with them. They also said that the Prime Minister directed them to start preparations for the LG polls and a meeting to further discuss the proposal will be held soon after the Eid holidays.

The sources further informed that in two meetings of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat with the Prime Minister last week discussed the details relating to LG polls in the Punjab province.

Raja Basharat had briefed the Prime Minister at length about the legislation done by the provincial assembly regarding the new LG system to be introduced in the most populous province.

This was followed by three meetings of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with the Prime Minister during which Imran Khan had issued clear directions to the chief minister about preparations for early LG polls in the province.

Likewise, the Prime Minister, according to the sources, had also directed the Governor and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhewa during their meeting with them here last week.

The Governor KP briefed the prime minister about the situation in the merged districts of erstwhile FATA while the chief minister briefed the prime minister about the other districts of the province. According to the sources, the Prime Minister directed them to start preparations for the LG elections in the province at the earliest.

The prime minister also directed the KP chief minister to complete the legislation process with regard to the proposed LG system. The opposition in the KP Assembly had challenged the new system in the Peshawar High Court and the provincial government is expecting a decision on the case soon.

The development comes after the ruling PTI has completed its district wise organizational setup in these two provinces.

In a related development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started registration of new votes as well as completion of the constituencies as per the law. The ECP according to informed sources will start preparations to announce the schedule once the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtukhawa give the ECP a go-ahead.