Share:

The Lahore High Court Monday extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz MNA Barjees Tahir until 8th September in an inquiry of assets beyond means against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Justice Sheram Sarwar Chaudhary heard the case and directed NAB lawyer to submit reply after the court vacations. The NAB lawyer argued that investigations did not make any progress due to COVID-19. The court refrained anti-graft watchdog from arresting the PML-N leader Barjees Tahir till 8th September

MNA Barjees Tahir, also a former federal minister maintained in his petition that the NAB had already closed the impugned inquiry against him in 2003. However, he said, the bureau again issued him a call-up notice in 2019 to appear in the same inquiry. He said the NAB unlawfully converted a complaint into an investigation against him and there were apprehensions of his arrest.

Earlier on July 1, Lahore High LHC extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz MNA Barjees Tahir until 5th September in an inquiry of assets beyond means against him by NAB.