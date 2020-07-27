Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed their condolence with Interior Minister Brig. (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah over the death of his brother Pir Hassan Ahmad. The president in his condolence message prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.According to a press release, the president also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family. The Prime Minister also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.