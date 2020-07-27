Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that accurate statistics of disabled persons holds key importance in their functional and financial emancipation.

The President tweeted on Monday, “We need to collect accurate statistics as to their numbers and degree of disability, to ensure their full, functional and financial emancipation in society.”

He hailed the Supreme Court’s decision of July 14, directing the federal and provincial governments to extend every facility to the people with disabilities in jobs, transport and housing as well as at public places.

“Excellent judgment by Supreme Court to ensure rights of differently-abled people,” he said.

Headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, a three-member bench of the apex court, heard the case regarding rights of disabled people in the country. The verdict also asked the federal and provincial governments to advertise vacant posts falling in the employment quota of the people with disabilities and ensure appointment of successful candidates.

The judgment was announced on a petition placed before the Supreme Court in 2013, seeking enforcement of fundamental rights of disabled people.