Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) organised nine-day Online Level-1 Squash Coaching Course for players, trainers, coaches and amateurs is in full swing. The course commenced on July 20 and will conclude tomorrow (Tuesday). According to PSF press release issued here on Sunday, owing to the restrictions of COVID-19, this course is being conducted online through Zoom Application where total 49 participants can interact and understand each other easily. The PSF respects all the senior coaches of Pakistan, who have vast coaching experience and have trained many great players. However, it is time to pass on the talent to amateurs to create more good coaches. Therefore, this course has been planned for amateurs, who want to start their career as a squash coach to train players starting from the grassroots level.

The participants include 14 from Punjab, 9 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 from Sindh, 5 from Balochistan, 7 from PAF, 3 from SNGPL and one each from Army and ZTBL. Besides local participants, few overseas Pakistanis are also attending the course. The main purpose of this arrangement is to keep the players, local coaches and amateurs actively involved in squash activities during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the aim of this activity is to train the trainers for providing standardized training starting from the grassroots level, educate them on the changing rules and latest techniques of game development to get better performance and results from amateur players.