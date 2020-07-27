Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government accepts in viable steps or maybe lip administrations for welfare of the people.

In a explanation issued in Lahore Monday, he said that the government has begun improvement ventures over the territory with special center on the dismissed ranges keeping in see the open needs and no city, town and village of Punjab will be denied of natural products of development.

Usman Buzdar said Mother and Child, Cardiology and General Clinics are being built in South Punjab whereas government will before long begin work on Uncommon Financial Zone in Bahawalpur. Steps taken by PM against Covid-19 are being acknowledged at worldwide level but tragically restriction parties played negative part on national challenge of corona virus, he added.

The Chief requested the individuals to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with straightforwardness and take after Standard Working Strategies (SOP's) strictly.