Karachi - Terming the posting of Ziaur Rahman, brother of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, as deputy commissioner (DC) of district Central of Karachi violation of the order of the Supreme Court, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here on Sunday said the party would challenge the decision in the court.

He asked Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh government the reasons for posting Ziaur Rahman as deputy commissioner of district Central of Karachi.

Addressing a press conference here at the Insaf House, he wondered as to why the provincial government had to look to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for posting of the officer of DC’s rank, when there was no dearth of competent officers in Sindh.

Sheikh was flanked by MNA Jay Pirkash Lohana, Saifullah Abro, Jam Farooq, Jansher Junejo and other party leaders on the occasion.

He said PTI had great respect for all Ulema and wanted that the seminary students should also be given education in other subjects.

Doubting that Ziaur Rahman was a genuine district management officer, Sheikh said he used to work as an engineer at PTCL.

He added it was the MMA government in KP at the time of President Pervez Musharraf that made him an officer.

PTI vice president said that now when Bilawal had threatened the federal government with a sit-in and lockdown of Islamabad, Maulana Fazl visited Karachi to see him. “It was there where he met with Bilawal and the latter agreed to the posting of his brother as DC district Central of Karachi as a reward for Maulana’s cooperation in the proposed sit-in,” he alleged. He said this was an exploitation of cadre officers of Sindh.

He asked the Establishment Division to take action on this matter. He alleged that DCs were appointed in Sindh on political basis, which had resulted in bad governance in the province. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that report on fake domiciles was yet to be made public.

He said in the exams of Sindh Public Service Commission, which were held in 2019 on the orders of the high court, 18 officers had failed to pass. He asked the chief secretary Sindh to take action against these officers.

PTI leader said that the Police Order, 2019 had failed to deliver. “Now SSP Naushehro Feroze says that the forest area of Shikarpur has become a no-go area just like Waziristan,” he lamented.

Sheikh said the Katcha areas of Sukkur, Kandhkot, Khairpur and Kashmore had become no-go areas and more than 90 people had been kidnapped for ransom there.

He saluted the police for their bravery which foiled Karachi Stock Exchange terror attack.

He regretted that cops were being killed in Karachi for the last few days.

He said Sindh is our land and his father had migrated here from Rajasthan which was then a part of Sindh. He said Bilawal instead of wearing Ajrak masks should speak Sindhi language. He said we will not allow disrespect of the culture of Sindh.

He said Bilawal is not visiting his own constituency. He said health sector in Sindh is in shambles. He said tow big RO plants of Asia in Sindh are closed. He said RO plants of Manchaar are also closed. He said we congratulate Asif Zardari on birthday, but noting would be done with speeches and they should serve Sindh and its people.