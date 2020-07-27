Share:

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the provincial government has decided to carry out a complete lock down across the province from Monday midnight which will continue until next Wednesday 5th August.

The purpose of the lock down is that we are close to defeating Covid-19 and the number of Corona cases should not increase again, he said while addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corona held at the Chief Minister's House under his chairmanship here on Monday.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Fayyaz Al Hassan Chauhan, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG, Secretary to CM, SMBR, Secretary Specialized Health, Secretary Primary Health, CCPO and Heads of relevant departments were also present.

Earlier in a briefing of the health department, it was informed that the number of Corona victims in Punjab is declining and there has not been a single death from corona in the last 24 hours.

Praising the concerned departments, Raja Basharat said that medical stores, grocery stores, transport and essential offices would remain open during the lock down while markets and shopping bazaars would remain completely closed. He said that this decision had been taken keeping in view the experience of Eid-ul-Fitr due to which the case of Corona had suddenly increased.

He said that the steps taken by Chief Minister Usman Bazdar and Punjab government to reduce corona cases in the province were commendable.

The provincial minister warned that stern action would be taken against those who were causing artificial inflation on the occasion of Eid.

"Ensure implementation of SOP's for Eid-ul-Adha prayers and sacrificial gatherings."