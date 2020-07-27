Share:

LAHORE - The rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern and eastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting western parts of the country.

The meteorological department says that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province, however, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Narowal,Bawalnagar Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Okara, sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Murree, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Mianwali and Sargodha.

During the last 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province, including Islamabad (Bokra 53mm, Golra 52mm, AP 28mm, Saidpur 13mm, ZP 10mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 52mm, Shamsabad 18mm), Chakwal 13mm, Murree 6, Attock, Bahawalnagar 2, Lahore (AP 2mm).

The maximum and minimum temperature were recorded in the city as 34 degrees centigrade and 28 degrees centigrade, respectively, on Sunday.