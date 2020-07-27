Share:

Rawalpindi-The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has formed special squads to check overcharging by the transporters on Eid ul Azha and warned the transporters against overcharging on Eid ul Azha.

Talking to APP, RTA Secretary Mehar Ghulam Abbas informed that the authority would launch a special grand operation on Monday and the violators would not only be charged with fines but their vehicles would also be impounded.

He said the people go to their hometowns before Eid to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their family for the festivities. However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the homebound citizens by charging exorbitant rates.

He said the stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers.

The staff concerned have been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans specially before Eid ul Azha.

The checking will be carried out randomly at different places including Pirwadhai, Peshawar Road and G.T. Road.

The strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to the passengers.

To a question, he informed that a meeting in this regard was arranged and the transporters had been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

He requested the commuters to cooperate with the authorities concerned and inform on RTA’s UAN Number 0800-02345 or on the complaint number 051-9270011 during 08:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m., if any transporter charges extra fare or misbehaves with them.

He said that special squads have been deployed to conduct raids to check overcharging and overloading to facilitate the commuters moving to their native towns to celebrate Eid with their families.