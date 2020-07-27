Share:

Chairman Parliamentary Council on Kashmir, Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday visited Pakistan Media transmission Authority (PTA) Home office.

Executive PTA, Significant Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) informed him about the different PTA exercises and activities being embraced with respect to the privileges of general society via web-based networking media.

Taking into account fifth August 2019 disavowal of Indian involved Jammu and Kashmir's extraordinary status by India, Mr. Afridi communicated his interests over the quieting of Kashmiri voices via web-based networking media stages.

During the gathering, ways for better use of online networking stages to feature predicament of Kashmiris were talked about. Administrator PTA repeated that PTA keeps on drawing in with internet based life stages so as to feature the outlandish hindering of records of Pakistani Parliamentarians and open for posting content on the side of Kashmir and Kashmiris.