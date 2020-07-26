Share:

By now, it is globally accepted that we have to live with the coronavirus until we find a vaccine. As Eid ul Azha is almost one month ahead, we see that this Eid will be spent differently. According to the sunnah of the Holy Prophet (SAW), Muslims sacrifice an animal on this occasion. To get an animal, people visit the animal market. Amid COVID 19, the main objective is to keep yourself safe.

For that, SOPs are mandatory to be followed especially in this market. No animal should be touched without hand gloves; everyone should wear face masks and maintain social distance. A large number of people visit the market just for entertainment, and that must not be allowed anymore. There is a dire need for people to take up these measures to save themselves from the novel coronavirus.

ENGINEER WAQAR BADAR KANDHRO,

Larkana.