ISLAMABAD- The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed a decrease of 14.97 per cent during fiscal year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year. The country exported sports goods worth $262.370m during July-June (2019-20) against the trade of $ 308.552 m during July- June (2018-19), showing negative growth of 14.97 per cent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the export of footballs decreased by 10.18 per cent from $160.580 m last year to $144.235 m during fiscal year under review while the exports of gloves declined by 26.47 per cent from $96.560 m to $71.000 m. In addition, the exports of all other sports good went down from $51.412 m to $ 47.135 m during the period under review, showing decrease of 8.32 per cent. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports products during June 2020 decreased by 20.30 per cent to $ 18.516 m when compare to the exports of $23.232 m during June 2019, the PBS data revealed. During the period under review, the exports of footballs and gloves dipped by 12.60 and 42.74 per cent respectively while the export of all other sports products also decreased by 11.60 per cent. On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products however witnessed increased of 34.24 per cent in June 2020 when compared to the exports of $ 13.793 m in May 2020. During the month under review, the exports of footballs and other goods increased by 91.19 and 24.33 per cent respectively while the export of gloves decreased by 27.68 per cent, the data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s trade deficit witnessed significant reduction during the fiscal year 2019-20 and declined by 27.12 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.