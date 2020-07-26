Share:

ISLAMABAD-Stevie Nicks paid tribute to Peter Green following the Fleetwood Mac co-founder’s death on Saturday. “I am sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green. My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him,” tweeted Nicks, who joined Fleetwood Mac five years after Green’s departure from the band. “I always hoped in my heart of hearts that that would happen.” The influential guitarist died “peacefully in his sleep” on Saturday, according to a family announcement, which didn’t provide further details. He was 73. Green’s career dated back to 1965, when he joined John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, replacing Eric Clapton. Two years later, he teamed up with drummer Mick Fleetwood to form Fleetwood Mac, which went on to release popular U.K. hits like “Albatross” and “Man of the Hour.” Green left the band in 1970 and was later diagnosed with schizophrenia, forcing him to seek treatment in psychiatric hospitals. Nicks wrote that Green’s guitar playing was one of the reasons she was excited to join Fleetwood Mac.

“His legacy will live on forever in the history books of Rock n Roll. It was in the beginning, Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac and I thank you, Peter Green, for that. You changed our lives,” she added. Nicks and Green were among eight past and present Fleetwood Mac members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Mick Fleetwood also paid tribute to his former bandmate on Saturday. “Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!” he wrote on Facebook. Following news of Green’s death, more tributes came pouring in from fellow artists like Peter Frampton, Geezer Butler and Winston Marshall, among many others.