Vehicles move on a flooded road after heavy rain in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on July 26, 2020.

Karachi submerged after heavy rains, traffic jams reported. Numerous streets, lanes, and homes were overflowed in Karachi taking after overwhelming downpours on Monday evening.

Rain was detailed in Sakhi Haasan, Five Star Chowrangi, Nazimabad, Gulberg, Ayesha Manzil, Buffer Zone, Powerhouse Chowrangi, Gulshan and Gulistan-e-Jauhar