Share:

ISLAMABAD-After first leading Billboard’s Top Facebook Live Videos chart last November, Ted Nugent returns to the top of the tally for June 2020.

The chart, the latest of which recaps June 2020 activity, is a monthly look at the widest-reaching and most-reacted-to videos posted by musicians on Facebook Live, as tracked by media analytics company Shareablee. Rankings are determined by a formula that blends reactions, comments, shares and first-seven-days views.

Nugent’s latest No. 1 clip, which was uploaded June 26, saw the rocker touch on a number of topics, including his Spirit Campfire podcast, the upcoming U.S. presidential election and more.

The video led all musician uploads on Facebook in three of the four chart metrics: first-seven-days views (1.6 million views), shares (28,000) and reactions (86,000), according to Shareablee.

Nugent’s video is followed by Lamb of God’s June 22 upload featuring the metal band performing in quarantine while promoting new album Lamb of God, which later debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart dated July 4.

Lamb of God’s 12-minute clip was one of four musician-uploaded videos that topped 1 million views in their first seven days in June, racking up 1 million in all. Additionally, the video saw 45,000 reactions, 20,000 shares and 11,000 comments.