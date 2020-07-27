Share:

LAHORE - Three people were injured after attacked with knives here in the provincial capital on Sunday, police said. According to details, the incident took place in Harbanspura area of Lahore where culprits attack opponents with knives after exchange of hot words over a petty dispute. Three people identified as Irfan, Rehan and Aamir were injured in the attack. The culprits fled the scene after committing the crime and the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. The police after registering a case against the attackers started raids for their arrest.