LAHORE - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that Islam in Pakistan is not threatened by either TikTok or books,.

In a tweet on Sunday, the minister said that, an impression had been created in the parliament, especially in Punjab, where every member came up with a new motion every other day. The minister said that Pakistan, in fact faced dangers from segregation based on sectarianism and extremism.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly had passed Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020 which gives the Directorate General Public Relations powers to visit and inspect any printing press, publication house, book store and confiscate any book, before or after printing.