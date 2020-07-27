Share:

MANSEHRA - Social Improvement through Education and Knowledge (SIEK), in collaboration with Rescue 1122, imparted training on disaster management.

The participants, including men, women and transgender persons, were given training on fire-fighting, rapid response in an emergency and calamities and first-aid. Adnan Habib, who heads Rescue 1122 service in Mansehra, speaking at the concluding session said the organisers aimed to train not only men but the women and transgenders as well to enable them to play their role in emergency situations.

SIEK Managing Director Sher Afzal Gujjar said that his organisation was working to bring women at par with men.