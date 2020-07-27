Share:

Turkish Airlines has welcomed a plan by PIA to start flight operations of the national carrier to Turkey from next month.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik has said that the airline planned to start operations to Turkey from the first week of August provided that Turkey’s aeronautical authorities granted it permission for the flights.

According to the plan, PIA passengers will be able to travel to Europe from Turkey via Turkish Airlines.

In his letter, the Turkish Airlines’ CEO proposed to upgrade the codeshare from unilateral to a bilateral arrangement with Pakistan.

He said that flights of both companies to Birmingham, London, Milan, Barcelona, Copenhagen and Oslo can also be made with codeshare.

Through this, Pakistani passengers landing at the airport in Istanbul will be able to book flights on European routes.